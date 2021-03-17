Orléans YMCA-YWCA to close after building sold

The east Ottawa building that holds Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA — better known as the Orléans Y — has been sold and the facility will be closing, local councillors say.

Innes Coun. Laura Dudas and Orléans Coun. Matthew Luloff both shared a letter on social media from Bob Gallagher, president and CEO of the YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region, which explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken its toll on the organization.

"As you know, the pandemic has been challenging for many organizations. While the closure of this community facility is difficult, it has given us the opportunity to reconsider and refocus on the programs and services that we provide across our community," Gallagher's letter reads.

"Our Y's path forward will allow us to offer more employment services, newcomer programs, housing, child care, camp, as well as health, fitness, and aquatic programs at our other National Capital Region locations."

'Saddened and disappointed'

The agency's child-care services and the city-run vaccination clinic will continue at the Centrum Boulevard location, the letter said.

It did not give a closing date for closing. CBC reached out to the YMCA-YWCA on Saturday but did not get a response.

"I was extremely saddened and disappointed by the news," Dudas said in an interview.

"It's a recreation facility that's very popular in the east end. My own family uses it on a frequent basis, and its closure will mean a gap in recreation services for our growing community."

In his own Facebook post, Luloff also said it was "with extreme sadness" that he learned of the impending closure, adding that he grew up playing basketball and working out at the Orléans Y.

Dudas said the facility offered affordable fitness opportunities for people living in the area.

She said she doesn't know who the new owner is, or if they plan to use the building as a private recreation facility, but would try to find out.

"I'll be looking to work with my colleagues in the east end and city staff to see what the city can do to fill in that gap that this facility is going to leave when it closes." Dudas said.