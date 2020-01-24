Ottawa's worst places to park, as voted by you

When All In A Day asked listeners to sound off about their least favourite places to park their vehicles, they didn't hold back.

Turns out people are passionate about parking in Ottawa. Here, in order of most complaints received, are your responses so far, accompanied by some of your most cutting comments.

If you want to add your voice, leave a comment below or email All In A Day host Alan Neal here.

160 Elgin St. (Formerly Place Bell)

"A throwback to maybe the 1970s, with a corkscrew up and down ramp that threatens damage to any vehicle larger than a Smart Car or golf cart." — Don Masters

Bayshore Shopping Centre

"Have you ever had the pleasure of wrapping your car around a cement support in the lot? Or the wonderful experience of driving in circles attempting to exit said lot?" — The Hutchingames

Carling Family Medicine Centre

"A person can wait 20-30 minutes to get a spot." — Jack Wilson

The Ottawa Hospital, Civic campus

"One lane up and one lane down. The sensation is claustrophobic as you creep to the top only to find yourself on an open air roof." — Kim McLeod

Fairlawn Centre

"An excessive number of speed bumps and a busy and confusing four-way stop by the Swiss Chalet where the four approach lanes don't line up with each other." — Susan Wasner

Farm Boy, McRae Avenue

"Dangerous to people and cars both underground and outside." — Lisa Patterson

TD Place (Lansdowne Park)

"Poor air circulation, confusing wayfinding and hundreds of pillars that make for scarily tight spaces." — Megan Richardson

National Arts Centre

"After following signs and other patrons, by the time you get to the exit you feel like you have driven across Canada. And there is one exit where you emerge in the middle of somewhere. Where are you? Which way to turn? Are you still in Ottawa? Who knows? How many tons of exhaust fumes have you ingested along the way? " — Ian Guthrie

Trainyards

"The first AI designed parking lot that at once maximizes the number of cars that can fit into the space and minimizes the space required to manoeuvre a vehicle. The result is full-on parking stress." — James Lorimer