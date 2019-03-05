Skip to Main Content
Your picks for Ottawa's worst intersections
Your picks for Ottawa's worst intersections

CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead picked four, then you sent in more.

CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead picked 4, you sent in more

CBC News
Traffic to and from the Macdonald-Cartier bridge over the Ottawa River passes through the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street, one of the nominees by our readers for worst intersection in Ottawa. (CBC Traffic)

When he chose his four worst intersections in Ottawa, CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead warned it wouldn't be a complete list.

"If we took a random poll of 20 people, we'd probably get 15 different locations," he wrote.

He wasn't kidding.

We hereby present some your nominations for Ottawa's worst intersections.

Or eastbound on Scott Street just before Bronson Avenue, where they tell people going south on Bronson to go left and people going north on Bronson to go right. It's a tourist nightmare traffic trap.Vee Robillard, comments section
The roundabout at Longfields and Cambrian in Barrhaven is a deathtrap.Todd Collings, comments section

