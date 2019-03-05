Your picks for Ottawa's worst intersections
CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead picked 4, you sent in more
When he chose his four worst intersections in Ottawa, CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead warned it wouldn't be a complete list.
"If we took a random poll of 20 people, we'd probably get 15 different locations," he wrote.
- NOWHERE FAST | Here are 4 of Ottawa's worst intersections
He wasn't kidding.
We hereby present some your nominations for Ottawa's worst intersections.
Or eastbound on Scott Street just before Bronson Avenue, where they tell people going south on Bronson to go left and people going north on Bronson to go right. It's a tourist nightmare traffic trap.Vee Robillard, comments section
Top ones for cyclists, able-bodied pedestrians and those with mobility issues: <br>1) Everywhere a pedestrian must cross in front of a Queensway on/off ramp <br>2) Every intersection where the sensor ignores bicycles in left-turn lanes and doesn't activate the advanced green.—@DasBod
I’d like to nominate northbound King Edward at Murray in the afternoon. And southbound Vanier parkway, also In the afternoons. Lots of volume.—@twith8r
The roundabout at Longfields and Cambrian in Barrhaven is a deathtrap.Todd Collings, comments section
Good job Doug. I've often wondered if Riverside@Industrial or AltaVista@Industrial should be roundabouts, especially with the residential development coming to Sandford Fleming.—@lefthungry
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.