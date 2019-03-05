Your picks for Ottawa's worst intersections

When he chose his four worst intersections in Ottawa, CBC traffic reporter Doug Hempstead warned it wouldn't be a complete list.

"If we took a random poll of 20 people, we'd probably get 15 different locations," he wrote.

NOWHERE FAST | Here are 4 of Ottawa's worst intersections

He wasn't kidding.

We hereby present some your nominations for Ottawa's worst intersections.

Or eastbound on Scott Street just before Bronson Avenue, where they tell people going south on Bronson to go left and people going north on Bronson to go right. It's a tourist nightmare traffic trap. Vee Robillard, comments section

Top ones for cyclists, able-bodied pedestrians and those with mobility issues: <br>1) Everywhere a pedestrian must cross in front of a Queensway on/off ramp <br>2) Every intersection where the sensor ignores bicycles in left-turn lanes and doesn't activate the advanced green. —@DasBod

I’d like to nominate northbound King Edward at Murray in the afternoon. And southbound Vanier parkway, also In the afternoons. Lots of volume. —@twith8r

The roundabout at Longfields and Cambrian in Barrhaven is a deathtrap. Todd Collings, comments section