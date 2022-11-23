Where to watch the World Cup in Ottawa

With the Canadian men's soccer team playing in its first World Cup in 36 years, there's a good chance Ottawans will be flocking to sports bars and pubs.

The time change in Qatar, where the tournament is being held, may make several games a little early to watch outside your house — but even so, some bars are opening for the 8 a.m. ET matches after the province allowed them to serve alcohol earlier than usual..

With Canada launching its campaign Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Belgium, here are a few local establishments that will be showing the matches.

This isn't an exhaustive list, so if there are ideal soccer-watching locations you think should be added, send us an email.

The Earl of Sussex, 431 Sussex Dr.

The Earl of Sussex will be playing all the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games for the entirety of the tournament.

The bar will also show all of Canada's games, no matter the start time.

The Glebe Central Pub, 779 Bank St.

The Glebe Central Pub is home to the Capital City Supporters Group and is running specials and draws throughout the tournament.

It will open at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 and 25, and then at 10 a.m. for the rest of the World Cup.

Reservations aren't available for Canada's games but can be made for all others.

Ottawa's Glebe Central Pub will be one of the prime locations to catch the action during the 2022 World Cup. (Michelle Allan/CBC)

Heart and Crown, 353 Preston St.

The Heart and Crown's Preston Street location will be showing the World Cup but won't be opening early for every game.

Fans can catch every game involving Canada here, along with the knockout round.

Barley Mow, 1541 Merivale Rd.

The Barley Mow's Nepean location is showing the games but won't be opening early. It opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

Hometown Sports Grill, 1525 Bank St.

Hometown Sports Grill will be showing all the World Cup matches that kick off at 8 a.m. or later.

During Canada's games, there will be prize draws, with winners getting Team Canada jerseys.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Burayk, right, run for the ball during their World Cup group stage match on Tuesday. (Ricardo Mazalan/The Associated Press)

Sala San Marco, 215 Preston St.

Sala San Marco will be playing a selection of games, including all of Canada's opening round matches.

Their schedule also includes the United States versus England on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m., Spain and Germany on Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., Brazil and Switzerland on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. and Portugal against Uruguay on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Braumeister Bierhalle, 175 Carruthers Ave.

While the Hintonburg beer hall is showing games after it opens at 12 p.m., it's opening early at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 and at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 1 for Canada's second and third group stage matches.

Braumeister will also be giving away two Team Canada replica jerseys through a draw on the first weekend of December.

Senate Tavern locations

All three locations of the Senate Tavern (33 Clarence St., 1159 Bank St. and 1008 Wellington St.) will be showing games.

Until Nov. 28 the bars will open at 11 a.m. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 18, they'll open at 10 a.m. on game days.

Greenfield's Public House, 900 Greenbank Rd.

Greenfield's Public House will show all the games after they open at 10 a.m.

The Nepean bar will be showing the matches on a big-screen TV in the lounge area.

Lieutenant's Pump, 361 Elgin St.

The Lieutenant's Pump will be playing all games that fall within its regular business hours. The Elgin Street bar will also have prizes up for grabs.

Watch Soccer North live immediately following each of Canada's games on CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube channel.