'She's just as powerful as the next guy': Protesters fill streets for women's march

Drumming, banners and colourful protest signs filled the streets of Ottawa Saturday for the national capital's fourth annual women's march.

While the rally brought out people from all walks of life, they had one purpose in mind: to fight for equality for women.

"I just feel like it's a really amazing way to be with community, to be together to say we're still working on these issues," said Sarah Walker.

"They haven't gone away, and we're just going to keep working until until we manage to make things better."

Helen Berry knit these 'pussyhats' for her and her dog Skittles. The hats have become a symbol of the fight for women's rights. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Focus on bodily autonomy

Each year, the march has a different focus, and for 2020 it was bodily autonomy — which includes reproductive health, access to abortion, sexual wellness and other issues related to the body.

Walker thinks access to abortion, in particular, needs to be talked about.

"It's important to remember that we don't all have access — like, all across the country, all across the world," she said.

"If you happen to be one of those women who is in a place where you don't have the help that you need ... it can be life-shattering."

A woman holds a sign calling out the makeup of cabinet during the fourth annual women's march in Ottawa on March 7, 2020. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Families also marched together, including first-timer Yasmine Osman, who brought her three-year-old daughter, Kenza.

"I want her to learn that she's just as powerful as the next guy," Osman said.

"I just want her to feel like she's equal to everybody else, and to feel like she has a community that supports her in any decisions [she] takes as she grows up."

Yasmine Osman attended the women's march for the first time this year, and brought her three-year-old daughter, Kenza, with her. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

A message for city hall

One group of marchers took the opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing investigation into the actions of Coun. Rich Chiarelli.

The College ward councillor is facing multiple accusations of inappropriate workplace behaviour and is currently under investigation by the city's integrity commissioner.

One job applicant has alleged Chiarelli asked her about going braless to work events, while another has said the councillor asked if she had ever considered stripping. A former employee also said Chiarelli would pressure her to wear revealing outfits and took her to a strip club.

Chiarelli has denied all the allegations.

Protesters calling for Coun. Rick Chiarelli's resignation also took part in the 2020 women's march. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"Last year's theme was violence against women and ... this is a very important piece of it, what women experience in the workplace and how they're treated," said marcher Mireille Brownhill.

"This is a great opportunity to raise awareness of what's happening at city hall in our own city."

Protesters have launched a petition are asking for Chiarelli to either respond directly to the allegations or resign.

They're also urging the city to write better guidelines for workplace interactions.