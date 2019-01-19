Hundreds brave freezing temperatures at annual Women's March

Hundreds of people braved brutally cold temperatures Saturday to take part in Ottawa's third annual Women's March.

The march — one of a number taking place today across Canada — began with a rally on Parliament Hill, followed by a nearly three-kilometre walk through downtown south to Lansdowne Park.

Protesters carried signs adorned with slogans touching on a wide range of issues, from international human rights and the #MeToo movement to the policies of Premier Doug Ford and Ontario's Progressive Conservative government.

Others criticized the federal Liberals for failing to live up to their proclaimed feminist bonafides, which had Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna defending her party's record.

"I think we've done a lot as a government, whether it's investments that we've made, working with Indigenous women," said McKenna, who also took part in Saturday's march.

"There's certainly a lot of progress, but there's a lot of work to be done. And it's not just the federal government — you need all levels of government working together."

Here are some of the scenes from the march.

More than 1,000 people were estimated to have shown up on Parliament Hill for Ottawa's third annual Women's March. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

A woman carries a sign on her back quoting 20th-century American author Audre Lorde during the third annual Women's March in Ottawa. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

One of the signs from the 2019 Women's March in Ottawa. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

Protesters dressed as witches take part in the third annual Women's March in Ottawa on Jan. 19. 2019. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)