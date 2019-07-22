An Ottawa woman wants the city to extend the hours at its wading pools to make it easier for the homeless and vulnerable to cool down during the hot summer weather.

Karen Nielsen co-owns highJinx, a Centretown second-hand store that doubles as a hub for low-income and homeless people in the area.

She said during Ottawa's recent heatwave, some of her clients were having trouble staying cool.

Nielsen said they told her they wanted to use the wading pool in nearby McNabb Park, but didn't feel welcome because there were families with children there.

"It was more about the way people were looking at them," Nielsen said. "One gentleman mentioned that a mother had kept her children closer to her because he was in the pool."

Nielsen said some people waited until later in the day to visit the pool, only to find its was closed.

City wading pools are open most days until 7 p.m. The city said opening hours were already extended to accommodate parents who wished to take their kids to the pool after work.

Nielsen said she understands why some parents might be uneasy about their children sharing the pool with homeless people, especially if they have alcohol or drug addictions, but she said they're still members of the community who deserve a chance to cool off.

"Our vulnerable population is very respectful, just as we all are," she said.

Nielsen would like to see the city keep the pools open until 10 p.m., especially during a heatwave.

The city said keeping the pools open that late isn't feasible because they're not lit, making them unsafe after dark.

While its wading pools primarily attract young families, daycares and camps, the city said they're open to all residents.

The city said anyone looking for a break from the heat can also head to their local community centre, where they're welcome to enjoy the air conditioning.