Ottawa woman wants wading pool hours extended to accommodate homeless
Vulnerable residents looking to cool off feel unwelcome when families are there
An Ottawa woman wants the city to extend the hours at its wading pools to make it easier for the homeless and vulnerable to cool down during the hot summer weather.
Karen Nielsen co-owns highJinx, a Centretown second-hand store that doubles as a hub for low-income and homeless people in the area.
She said during Ottawa's recent heatwave, some of her clients were having trouble staying cool.
- A sweaty Saturday: Hottest day of the year in Toronto, Ottawa
- Ottawa-Gatineau area bakes under a heat warning
Nielsen said they told her they wanted to use the wading pool in nearby McNabb Park, but didn't feel welcome because there were families with children there.
"It was more about the way people were looking at them," Nielsen said. "One gentleman mentioned that a mother had kept her children closer to her because he was in the pool."
Nielsen said some people waited until later in the day to visit the pool, only to find its was closed.
Pools close at 7 p.m.
City wading pools are open most days until 7 p.m. The city said opening hours were already extended to accommodate parents who wished to take their kids to the pool after work.
Nielsen said she understands why some parents might be uneasy about their children sharing the pool with homeless people, especially if they have alcohol or drug addictions, but she said they're still members of the community who deserve a chance to cool off.
"Our vulnerable population is very respectful, just as we all are," she said.
Nielsen would like to see the city keep the pools open until 10 p.m., especially during a heatwave.
The city said keeping the pools open that late isn't feasible because they're not lit, making them unsafe after dark.
While its wading pools primarily attract young families, daycares and camps, the city said they're open to all residents.
The city said anyone looking for a break from the heat can also head to their local community centre, where they're welcome to enjoy the air conditioning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.