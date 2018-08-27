Ottawa woman recalls escape from devastating floods in India

Byatris Kattackal was visiting family in Kerala — a small state on the southern tip of India — when the rain started.

It was Aug. 14 in Kolenchery, and the day before it had been hot and sunny. The Ottawa woman thought the change in weather would help her sleep that night at the hotel.

At about 5 a.m. she heard an announcement, but didn't catch what it was about. Half an hour later, another announcement, but this time she heard two words in Malayalam, translating to "be on alert."

Then her phone rang, and a hotel receptionist told her, "Pack up everything and go immediately to the train station. Korenchery town is under water, the streets are under water," Kattackal told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday after returning to Ottawa over the weekend.

She informed relatives who were also staying in the hotel and they called a taxi, but the driver soon called to say he couldn't move his car because the water was already too high. Kattackal called the hotel receptionist, who arranged for another taxi, and after a long delay — the driver had to take a detour to avoid the rising water — it finally arrived.

An aerial view of the flooded coastal city of Kochi in Kerala, India, taken Aug. 17. (Prakash Elamakkara/EPA-EFE)

'We were praying'

"We put everything in the taxi and got in, and the driver said, 'I'm not sure I can take you to the train station. If there is any water, I will come back.' So we were praying," she said.

They made it safely to the train station and headed to the city of Kochi along the coast, where Kattackal's nephew was waiting to take them to another hotel.

"As soon as we got out of the train station there was water everywhere," she said. "The following morning we woke up and heard the Kochin airport is closed until Aug. 26, no train service from Kochi, no buses running."

But there was food and water at the hotel, and with family who knew the area, they were confident they could find a way out of the city if they had to.

At one point during the once-in-a-century flooding, 80 per cent of the state was under water. Entire villages were swept away by landslides. Between 200 and 400 were reported dead, and about 800,000 others were displaced.

A residential structure is seen partially submerged as flood waters recede in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, in the southern state of Kerala, India, on Aug. 27. (R.S. Iyer/Associated Press)

"We saw the helicopters going to rescue people, every 10 to 15 minutes there were helicopters flying by the hotel where I was staying," Kattackal recalled.

"At that time I didn't think of myself, I was thinking of the people there who were going through all this struggle."

When they were finally cleared to leave the state, it was a six-hour taxi ride to the airport with several detours.

"We passed through ... one of the worst-hit places, and it is like a haunted town — hardly anybody on the road or in the houses surrounded by water. It was terrible to see all that scene," she said.

Kattackal had lived in Kerala for about 30 years before moving to Canada, and said she couldn't recall flooding like that. A couple times she'd seen the river flood a nearby town, with one or two shops underwater, "but other than that, never heard of [flooding to] this extent. It was the first time."

Torrential rain fell throughout Kerala starting on Aug. 8. Losses are estimated to be at least 200 billion rupees ($3.7 billion Cdn). Waters started receding last week.