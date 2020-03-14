An Ottawa woman who's found herself stuck in Madrid as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket there is hoping she'll be able to get on a plane today and return to Canada.

Stephanie Torrealba arrived in Spain on March 5, before it became a hotspot for the respiratory illness, on a trip she'd initially booked last year.

"There were no alerts, no cautions, nothing at the time," Torrealba told CBC on Saturday.

Things changed swiftly last week, however. She and a friend were on a tour of the southern part of the country when they were told Thursday the excursion would be cut short and the group would return to Madrid so people could "get out as soon as possible."

Coronavirus-related messages are affixed to the window of a pharmacy in Madrid, Spain. (Stephanie Torrealba)

Spanish capital 'totally different'

Local media have been reporting that the Spanish government will introduce a state of emergency this weekend, with more than 5,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country — more than half in Madrid, the capital.

"Right now, the only things open are pharmacies and some of the little grocery stores on the streets. There's hardly any people out. You see them wearing masks, wearing plastic gloves," Torrealba told CBC News.

"It's totally different than what it was even just a week ago."

A mostly empty street in Madrid, Spain, on March 14, 2020. (Stephanie Torrealba)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government is looking into reducing the number of airports that will accept passengers travelling from overseas, in an attempt to halt the spread of the respiratory disease.

Torrealba said her initial plan was to "hunker down" at the Madrid airport with all of her luggage in the hope she'd be allowed on board her Monday flight home, while also trying to get on an earlier flight.

After speaking with CBC, she later said in an email she'd found a ticket for a Sunday flight.

Torrealba said she plans to self-isolate for two weeks when she gets home.