Woman hit by own van taken to hospital
A woman suffered serious injuries and needed to be freed by firefighters after she was run over by her own van.
Woman left vehicle in drive and was hit
Ottawa firefighters had to free a woman after her she was run over by her own van on Tuesday.
Emergency crews got the call at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The woman in her 60s got out of her vehicle, but it was still in drive and she was run over by the van.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her leg, but was in stable condition according to Ottawa paramedics.