Ottawa woman dies in crash near Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say a 29-year-old Ottawa woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a stopped transport truck on Highway 17 near Pembroke, Ont.

In a social media post Sunday morning, OPP said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Forest Lea Road.

The victim was a passenger in the SUV. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be checked out.

They were not injured, police said. The driver of the transport was also unhurt.

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP continue to investigate the collision.

In a media release sent out Sunday afternoon, the OPP said the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario "is also engaged, and a postmortem examination will be conducted as part of the investigation."