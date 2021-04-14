Ottawa woman hoping clinical trial will help others conquer COVID-19

Sharon Charlebois and Dr. David Neilipovitz give the thumbs-up in the ICU. At times, Charlebois had to wear the ventilation helmet that's sitting on the bed between them while she recovered from COVID-19. (Submitted by Sharon Charlebois)

An Ottawa woman who was severely ill with COVID-19 earlier this year has taken part in a clinical trial led by researchers at The Ottawa Hospital that could help future patients.

Sharon Charlebois, 73, was admitted to The Ottawa Hospital in January. During her month-long stay she needed a feeding tube, oxygen and a ventilation helmet. Up to 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients who enter the intensive care unit (ICU) don't survive, according to the hospital. "I was feeling terrible, very tired. I think I slept a lot, I don't remember a lot," said Charlebois.

If it could help somebody, that would be the ideal solution.' - Sharon Charlebois

Charlebois wasn't allowed visitors during her stay because of COVID-19 restrictions. That included family.

"It was scary," she said.

An 'innovative' approach

Charlebois agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to determine whether stem cells from the umbilical cord can help the body's immune system fight COVID-19, while reducing damage to vital organs.

Here’s how stem cell therapy may help patients with COVID-19 CBC News Ottawa 1:11 Dr. Duncan Stewart, executive vice-president of research at The Ottawa Hospital, says stem cells play a role in reducing inflammation and enhancing the function of the immune system, giving hope that stem cell therapy may help COVID-19 patients fight the virus. 1:11

"It's quite innovative," said trial co-lead Dr. Duncan Stewart, executive vice-president of research at The Ottawa Hospital and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.

"What we're doing is quite different ... from any other clinical trial. We're using the cells. We don't freeze them down, so they're used fresh," he said. "It's a different cell product than what most people are using, and we hope a more effective product."

Charlebois participated in the trial's first phase, which looked at safety and dosing in nine patients with severe COVID-19, most of them in Ottawa.

The second phase, which will look at whether stem cells can improve recovery from COVID-19, is getting underway and is expanding to other sites including Toronto and Montreal.

"Given … the third wave now this is, I think, fortuitous timing," said Stewart.

Charlebois still has to use a walker, but with therapy is feeling stronger. (Submitted by Sharon Charlebois)

In recovery

Charlebois is now recovering at home. She's still short of breath and using a walker, but is feeling better.

It's not known conclusively whether the therapy helped her, but Stewart said it's vital that patients like Charlebois take part in such trials nonetheless.

"There are indications this might be an effective strategy, so there's potential benefits to participating," he said. "The willingness of patients to enrol in these trials is very important."

"If it could help somebody, that would be the ideal solution," said Charlebois. "I wouldn't want them to go through the problems that I was going through. The sickness wasn't pleasant. Trust me, it was not nice."

Stewart said the research could potentially help people with other inflammatory diseases such as AIDS, sepsis and pneumonia.

He said the pace of research has increased during the pandemic because of the urgency, so studies that would normally take months or years are now being completed within weeks.

"It's been very gratifying. … very exciting," Stewart said.