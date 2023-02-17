School buses cancelled, delayed because of winter weather

Some school bus routes in Ottawa and the surrounding region were delayed or cancelled Friday as winter weather caused travel issues.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority listed several delayed routes on its website.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, which serves many of the communities around Ottawa, cancelled all transportation due to the weather.

The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa cancelled transportation for the following areas: Merrickville and Kemptville, Brockville, Carleton Place and Almonte, Marionville, Kingston, Trenton and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.

Schools remain open.

The Consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est also cancelled school transportation for the day but is keeping schools open.

Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has a long list of cancellations on its site as well.

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Ottawa, Smiths Falls and Prescott and Russell

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Cornwall, but earlier warnings in Brockville, Kingston and South Frontenac have ended.