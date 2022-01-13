When the recent COVID-19 lockdown hit, Cheshire Cat Pub owner Dustin Therrien knew what he had to do.

Therrien brought in a bunch of firewood, installed five fire pits, hauled out 20 Muskoka chairs and draped them with faux furs to create an "après-ski style setup" outside his Carp bar and restaurant.

He's one of a number of Ottawa-area restaurant owners who've taken those sorts of steps to stay open and also comply with Ontario's current pandemic restrictions.

"We had people here last night [and] we had to last-call them! You'd think people would be too cold, and they were right here until the end," Therrien told CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this month.

"They had a great time. They said it was a lot better than sitting at home and looking at our screens."

No indoor dining until Jan. 31

Under Ontario's current rules, indoor dining is off-limits until Jan. 31, when food establishments will be able to once again welcome diners inside — but only at 50 per cent capacity.

Out in Findlay Creek, Hunter's Public House built a stable-like structure earlier in the pandemic with five tables, each equipped with heat lamps and separated by plexiglass, plus a fire pit.

Operating a winter patio has allowed the restaurant to both embrace the cold temperatures and avoid letting workers go, said owner Charles MacInnis.

"We tried to make it feel like a chalet [or a] cottage," he said. "The fire pit, we have a lot of spruce trees around it. All the booths have spruce and pine in the booth. It's just a feeling of warmth."

