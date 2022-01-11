2022 Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival cancelled
Scheduled artists invited to play flagship festival this summer
The 2022 Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival has been cancelled, according to organizers.
The annual event was set to take place over the span of five days in late January and early February at two downtown venues.
In a letter to ticket holders sent on Monday, organizers wrote that the decision was made "regretfully in light of the province of Ontario's return to Stage 2 management and for everyone's safety."
Indoor concert venues are closed under the latest provincial regulations, expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 26. Outdoor establishments can still operate but with audience occupancies capped at 50 per cent whenever possible.
Many of the artists scheduled to perform have been invited to play at this summer's flagship Ottawa Jazz Festival in Confederation Park, according to the email.
People can hold on to their tickets or receive a refund.
A selection of pre-recorded concerts will be available to view digitally in the meantime, with organizers promising more details to come soon.
Festival organizers weren't immediately reachable for comment Monday.
