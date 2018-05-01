As the waters rise, here's where to get sandbags

The Ottawa River is set to rise considerably this weekend, potentially reaching levels last seen during the devastating 2017 floods.

Residents across the capital region are being urged to prepare,and both the City of Ottawa and the City of Gatineau are making sandbags available for those who need them.

If flooding does occur, the City of Ottawa has prepared 50,000 more sandbags than it had available two years ago.

They can be picked up in the following locations:

Central Ottawa:

29 Hurdman Rd.

1683 Woodward Dr.

Jamieson Street at the Ottawa River

Rowatt Street at the Ottawa River

East end:

2264 Colonial Rd. (Navan)

911 Industrial Ave.

West end:

2941 March Rd.

4127 John Shaw Rd.

2121 Huntley Rd.

1655 Maple Grove Rd.

262 Len Purcell Dr.

The Moorhead Drive beach.

Greenland Road at Armitage Avenue

Kingdom Mines Road and Logger's Way

Grandview Road in Barry Mullen Park.

South end:

2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

4244 Rideau Valley Dr.

1159 Moodie Dr. across from 101 Dibblee Rd.

Volunteers needed

Ottawa is also looking for volunteers to help with flood efforts, mostly to help fill thousands of sandbags.

The city is planning to update its website and social media channels after 5 p.m. each day this weekend with information on where volunteers are needed and when they should arrive.

On Friday, they are asking volunteers to come between noon and 4 p.m. to the Constance and Buckham Bay's Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Drive. There will also be a separate spot at Highway 174 and Morin Road.

Tentatively, they are also asking people to come out on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to the same locations, as well as the Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Drive.

They are hoping volunteers will show up on those days between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city is asking people not to bring their own equipment, but to wear weather-appropriate clothing, work gloves, closed-toed footwear and to bring water or snacks. There will be a provided lunch.

There will be a registration desk and the city is asking that volunteers be at least 12 years old. Children under 18 will have to be supervised by an adult.

Gatineau prepares

Sandbags will be available in both Ottawa and Gatineau as waters rise this weekend. (CBC)

The City of Gatineau has also made sandbags available and is encouraging residents to use them.

People will need proof of residence to collect bags, and they're asked to use them only to protect their homes. Here's where they can be picked up.

Alymer:

Louis-Roy Park.

Gatineau

The intersection of Cartier and Des Rapides streets.

The intersection of Saint-Louis and Moreau streets.

The intersection of Saint-Antoine and de la Baie streets.

The intersection of Saint-André and Saint-Paul streets.

The intersection of Campeau Street and Hurtubise Boulevard.

Masson-Angers

The intersection of Fer-à-Cheval and Quai roads.

The City of Gatineau also has more information on its website.