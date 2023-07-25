Stay out of water at unsupervised beach, Lifesaving Society says

The Lifesaving Society is recommending people stay out of the water at a popular Ottawa beach this year.

Westboro Beach is only partially open this summer as construction continues on a redevelopment project by the the National Capital Commission (NCC), which closed the beach completely in 2022.

While the beach is open, there are no lifeguards on duty, and no water testing is being performed.

"Our strong recommendation is if you want to swim in open water, to swim where there's a lifeguard," said Sean Duffy, area chair for Ottawa with the Lifesaving Society

"So swim at the city beaches, the Gatineau beaches, the other NCC beaches or the NCC River House, or your local swimming pool."

Duffy said less than one per cent of fatal swimming accidents happen in a lifeguard-supervised setting, and 65 to 70 per cent happen in lakes and rivers.

Beach operations handed over to NCC

The city usually handles beach operations through a lease agreement with the NCC, but on June 15 the two mutually agreed to terminated that lease. That means lifeguards and water testing are now the responsibility of the NCC.

"This decision was not taken lightly and we understand that some residents will continue to want to use the beach," said Tracey McGarry, the city's director of complexes, aquatics and specialized services.

"However, in light of the important work the NCC has underway at the beach, we agreed that they should resume full operational responsibility for the area."

McGarry said negotiations on a new lease will begin shortly and "be concurrent with the completion of the NCC's Westboro Beach redevelopment project."

CBC reached out to the NCC for comment but did not hear back.

Ring buoy stations were reinstalled after the beach partially reopened this year. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Woman saved from water says guards are needed

Sandra Alloush knows better than anyone what a difference a lifeguard can make — she was saved by one at Mooney's Bay beach.

"I was at the middle of the river alone and I tried to come back with my feet and hands and I [got] stuck there because the current dragged me down," she recalled while visiting Westboro Beach Tuesday.

"I couldn't go back to the shallow side, to the shore. I couldn't. So I yelled for help for like 10 minutes and nobody heard me."

WATCH | She was saved by a lifeguard once. Now she avoids deep water when they're not around:

Eventually a lifeguard came to save her on a canoe, she said.

Now if there is no lifeguard on duty, Alloush only goes in the shallow water, but she worries others at Westboro may not do the same.

"It's a little bit dangerous." she said

Ring buoy stations have been in place at Westboro Beach for years and were reinstalled when the beach reopened.

Duffy said they are a good tool to help a bystander coach someone back to safety and avoid jumping in and potentially becoming a second victim.

But he said the best bet is to stay on supervised beaches.