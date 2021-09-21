Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Election 2021

Anita Vandenbeld re-elected in Ottawa West–Nepean

Liberal Anita Vandenbeld has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa West–Nepean.

Liberal wins her 3rd term

CBC News ·
Anita Vandenbeld is seen in the House of Commons during the last session of Parliament. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Liberal Anita Vandenbeld has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa West–Nepean. 

Vandenbeld was one of six Liberal MPs seeking re-election for a third time in Ottawa and CBC projects she managed to pull through.

In 2019, Vandenbeld won the riding with more than 45 per cent of the vote, defeating the Conservative candidate. This year, she was up against a new Conservative candidate Jennifer Jennekens. 

The NDP ran Yavar Hameed, a human rights lawyer and community activist. 

Public servant Sean Mulligan was on the ballot for the Christian Heritage Party. Teacher and Ottawa City Rafting founder David Stibbe represented the Greens again, while veteran and tech entrepreneur David Yeo ran for the People's Party of Canada. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now