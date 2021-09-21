Anita Vandenbeld re-elected in Ottawa West–Nepean

Liberal Anita Vandenbeld has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa West–Nepean.

Vandenbeld was one of six Liberal MPs seeking re-election for a third time in Ottawa and CBC projects she managed to pull through.

In 2019, Vandenbeld won the riding with more than 45 per cent of the vote, defeating the Conservative candidate. This year, she was up against a new Conservative candidate Jennifer Jennekens.

The NDP ran Yavar Hameed, a human rights lawyer and community activist.

Public servant Sean Mulligan was on the ballot for the Christian Heritage Party. Teacher and Ottawa City Rafting founder David Stibbe represented the Greens again, while veteran and tech entrepreneur David Yeo ran for the People's Party of Canada.