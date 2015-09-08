Ottawa West–Nepean goes to Liberal Anita Vandenbeld
Read more about the results here.
CBC News projects Liberal Anita Vandenbeld will retain her seat in Ottawa West–Nepean.
The suburban riding west of the city's core, where one-quarter of residents speak neither English nor French as their first language, had bounced between Liberals and Conservatives in past elections.
Vandenbeld has represented it for the last four years and faced:
- 2015 challenger and Ottawa police officer Abdul Abdi, running for the Conservatives;
- Labour Studies student Vincent Cama of the Communist Party of Canada;
- Small business owner Serge Guevorkian of the People's Party;
- Nick Lin of the Marxist-Leninist Party;
- Economist Angella MacEwan of the NDP;
- Butch Moore, listed by Elections Canada as "No Affiliation";
- Sean Mulligan of the Christian Heritage Party, a public servant and former member of the Canadian Armed Forces;
- Green Party candidate Dave Stibbe, a teacher who helped found Ottawa City Rafting.
Vandenbeld was criticized by the federal ethics commissioner over robocalls she made on behalf of her husband's city council campaign.
Ottawa West–Nepean in 2015
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.