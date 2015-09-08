Ottawa West–Nepean goes to Liberal Anita Vandenbeld

CBC News projects Liberal Anita Vandenbeld will retain her seat in Ottawa West–Nepean.

The suburban riding west of the city's core, where one-quarter of residents speak neither English nor French as their first language, had bounced between Liberals and Conservatives in past elections.

Vandenbeld has represented it for the last four years and faced:

2015 challenger and Ottawa police officer Abdul Abdi, running for the Conservatives;

Labour Studies student Vincent Cama of the Communist Party of Canada;

Small business owner Serge Guevorkian of the People's Party;

Nick Lin of the Marxist-Leninist Party;

Economist Angella MacEwan of the NDP;

Butch Moore, listed by Elections Canada as "No Affiliation";

Sean Mulligan of the Christian Heritage Party, a public servant and former member of the Canadian Armed Forces;

Green Party candidate Dave Stibbe, a teacher who helped found Ottawa City Rafting.

Vandenbeld was criticized by the federal ethics commissioner over robocalls she made on behalf of her husband's city council campaign.

Ottawa West–Nepean in 2015