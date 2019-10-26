Enjoy the fall weather this weekend while you can

If you want to get outside this weekend, Ottawa's best bet for good weather is Saturday.

While Ottawa may see some fog Saturday, Environment Canada says the day should be mostly sunny. The high is a brisk 11 C and the winds will be light from the southwest.

The skies turn cloudy overnight when the low will dip to 4 C. Rain is expected to begin overnight and continue for the rest of the weekend.

About 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall in the Ottawa area Sunday, Environment Canada forecasts. The high is expected to be 10 C.

Kingston will also see mainly sunny skies Saturday but a special weather statement has been issued for the city overnight and into Sunday morning.

Between 30 to 40 mm of rain is possible, with the heaviest rain falling overnight tonight, Environment Canada says. Strong easterly winds up to 60 km/h are also possible.

The weather statement is in effect for Kingston along with Napanee, Consecon, Picton and Sandbanks Park.