Wednesday will come with afternoon showers, maybe thunder

Things are poised to change in a big way.

Today clouds will ultimately win the battle over sunny breaks and the chance of showers increases as the afternoon moves along.

There's a change of potentially heavy thunderstorms across eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

Periods of rain will taper off early Thursday afternoon, with rainfall amounts in Ottawa in the 15 to 30 millimetre range.

Other areas could get up to 40 millimetres.

Look for a high today near 24 C and the humidity will be a little higher.

The heat wave starts Friday, with highs through Tuesday looking like this: 31 C, 33, 36, 34, 32 … and that's not including the humidity.

