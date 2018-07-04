Weather
Wednesday to be another scorcher as heat wave continues
Under sunny skies, highs will easily climb into the mid 30's, and with the humidity inching upwards, humidex values will be near 40.
Temperatures will be high and the humidity will return full force
A very hot day is on tap.
Unfortunately there won't be much of a breeze either.
Humidity levels will surge Thursday, before relief from this heatwave arrives Friday.
