Way more rain on the way Wednesday
Rainfall warnings are in place for some areas, with the possibility of 100 millimetres of rain falling today. There's also a chance of more thunderstorms.

It's probably going to rain all day and it might rain all night, too. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Wednesday will be very rainy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A rainfall warning is in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, Upper Gatineau, Renfrew and Lanark counties. Environment Canada said 50 to 85 millimetres of rain has fallen in some areas.

The capital could see up to 100 millimetres of rain by late Wednesday morning, with areas north of Gatineau in for as much as 70 millimetres.

Flooding has caused lane reductions and road closures in some areas.

The Rideau Canal started to overflow near Carleton University during Wednesday's heavy rain. 0:30

The high is expected to reach 24 C, but the humidity will make it feel more like 32.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers or thundershowers tonight, and the temperature will drop to 17 C.

The rain should stop early Thursday morning with a high of 29 C and more humidity in store.

But there's a chance of more rain on Friday and Saturday.

