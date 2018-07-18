Skip to Main Content
Wednesday will be a bit cooler than your average July day
With plenty of sunshine, our high will reach 24 C with a breezy first half of the day.

It will still be pleasant, but it won't be as hot as it has been. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

A much cooler start to the day today than of late.

With plenty of sunshine, our high will reach 24 C with a breezy first half of the day.

An average high would be closer to 27 C.

Another cool night is in store tonight with a forecasted low of 12 C before temperatures start to rebound Thursday afternoon and Friday under mostly sunny skies.

