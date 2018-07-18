Weather
Wednesday will be a bit cooler than your average July day
With plenty of sunshine, our high will reach 24 C with a breezy first half of the day.
Expect a sunny day with cooler temperatures
A much cooler start to the day today than of late.
An average high would be closer to 27 C.
Another cool night is in store tonight with a forecasted low of 12 C before temperatures start to rebound Thursday afternoon and Friday under mostly sunny skies.
