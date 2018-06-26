Skip to Main Content
Pleasant Tuesday before a coming heat wave
Weather

Pleasant Tuesday before a coming heat wave

High temperatures will climb to a seasonal 25 C, with low humidity.

Showers are likely later Wednesday into Thursday as the humidity slowly rises

CBC News ·
It will be a pleasant Tuesday with low humidity. (Radio-Canada)

A lovely sun-filled day is on the way for Tuesday. 

High temps will climb to a seasonal 25 C, with low humidity.

Showers are likely later Wednesday into Thursday as the humidity slowly rises.

A hot spell begins in Ottawa this Friday, and will last right through the long weekend at least.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us