Weather
Pleasant Tuesday before a coming heat wave
High temperatures will climb to a seasonal 25 C, with low humidity.
Showers are likely later Wednesday into Thursday as the humidity slowly rises
A lovely sun-filled day is on the way for Tuesday.
High temps will climb to a seasonal 25 C, with low humidity.
Showers are likely later Wednesday into Thursday as the humidity slowly rises.
A hot spell begins in Ottawa this Friday, and will last right through the long weekend at least.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.