Humidity expected to lessen a bit Tuesday
It'll be warm and sunny yet again, but with one difference: It won't be as humid today.
Highs will climb into the low 30s — about 32 C in Ottawa and Gatineau — but without the high humidity, it should feel noticeably better.
Environment Canada expects it'll feel like 36 today, down from feeling like the mid-40s over much of the Canada Day long weekend.
But the heat wave is not over yet.
The high Wednesday will reach about 34 C and with the humidity it's expected to feel more like 40. Thursday is also expected to be hot and sticky.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect.
