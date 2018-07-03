Skip to Main Content
Humidity expected to lessen a bit Tuesday
It'll be warm and sunny yet again, but with one difference: It won't be as humid today.

Dozens of children were at Britannia Beach to keep cool as the city faced scorching temperatures on July 2, 2018. Another warm day is expected Tuesday, but it won't be as humid. (Laura Osman/CBC )

Highs will climb into the low 30s — about 32 C in Ottawa and Gatineau — but without the high humidity, it should feel noticeably better.

Environment Canada expects it'll feel like 36 today, down from feeling like the mid-40s over much of the Canada Day long weekend.

But the heat wave is not over yet.

The high Wednesday will reach about 34 C and with the humidity it's expected to feel more like 40. Thursday is also expected to be hot and sticky.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect.

