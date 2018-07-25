More rain on the way Wednesday

Wednesday will be another rainy humid day with chances for thunderstorms.

We will hit a high of only 24 C, but humidity will make it feel like 32.

It's highly likely it will rain most of the day, with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thundershowers tonight.

There are no Environment Canada thunderstorm alerts yet.

Overnight the temperature will drop to 17 C.

The rain should stop early Thursday morning, with a high of 29 C and more humidity in store.

There is a chance of rain again on Friday and Saturday.

