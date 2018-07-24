Severe thunderstorms could hit late this afternoon

Prepare for Thor and Jupiter to duke it out in Ottawa again.

After a Monday that dropped 43 millimetres of rain at the Ottawa International Airport and flashed lightning across the sky at times, we could be in for a repeat.

At about 10:45 a.m., Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for most of the region, but not for communities surrounding Gatineau.

Severe thunderstorms could hit in the late afternoon or evening, according to the weather agency, with the risk of 50 to 100 millimetres of rain falling in just an hour or two.

The high will be 27 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.

There's a 70 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight and a low of 20 C.

Wednesday's forecast is similar, though slightly cooler, then the chance of rain drops a little more as the work week transitions to the last weekend of July.

