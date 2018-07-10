Skip to Main Content
More sun in Tuesday's forecast
Weather

More sun in Tuesday's forecast

Another warm and sunny day in store for Tuesday.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a high near 28 C

CBC News ·
There's a slight chance of rain Tuesday morning, with more hot and dry weather on the way. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

If you are looking for a soaking rain for a parched land, there is not much in the forecast.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning but the rest of Tuesday's forecast features a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 28 C. 

The humidity will be low with a northwest breeze around 20 km/h.

More sun is in store for Wednesday and Thursday as it gets a bit hotter.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us