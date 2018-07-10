More sun in Tuesday's forecast

If you are looking for a soaking rain for a parched land, there is not much in the forecast.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning but the rest of Tuesday's forecast features a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 28 C.

The humidity will be low with a northwest breeze around 20 km/h.

More sun is in store for Wednesday and Thursday as it gets a bit hotter.

