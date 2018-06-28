Thursday will start with showers, then clear up

There are still some scattered showers around today, but sunny breaks will return by later this afternoon.

The high will be in the mid 20's, but the humidity will make it feel more like 32.

It turns hot tomorrow and noticeably more humid by Saturday as the heat wave descends.

Environment Canada is still warning of temperatures in the mid 30s through the middle of next week, with humidity making it feel like the mid 40s.

