Thursday should be the last day for this heat wave

This record-breaking heat wave is finally coming to an end.

But we will still have to get through one last sweltering day before that happens.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 34 C on Thursday, with a humidex that will make it feel like 44.

The skies will cloud over a bit in the afternoon and there is a risk of a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm.

Friday temperatures will dip to more comfortable levels, but the weekend still looks sunny.

