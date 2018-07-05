Skip to Main Content
Thursday should be the last day for this heat wave
Weather

Thursday should be the last day for this heat wave

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 34 C on Thursday, with a humidex that will make it feel like 44.

One last hot day in the mix before temperatures cool down

CBC News ·
Thursday will still be a good day to get to cool off at the beach, but it should be the last day of the heat wave Ottawa has been experiencing. (CBC)

This record-breaking heat wave is finally coming to an end. 

But we will still have to get through one last sweltering day before that happens. 

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 34 C on Thursday, with a humidex that will make it feel like 44. 

The skies will cloud over a bit in the afternoon and there is a risk of a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm. 

Friday temperatures will dip to more comfortable levels, but the weekend still looks sunny. 

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us