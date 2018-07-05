Weather
Thursday should be the last day for this heat wave
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 34 C on Thursday, with a humidex that will make it feel like 44.
One last hot day in the mix before temperatures cool down
This record-breaking heat wave is finally coming to an end.
But we will still have to get through one last sweltering day before that happens.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 34 C on Thursday, with a humidex that will make it feel like 44.
The skies will cloud over a bit in the afternoon and there is a risk of a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm.
Friday temperatures will dip to more comfortable levels, but the weekend still looks sunny.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.