Thursday should bring a break from the rain

Thursday will bring a temporary break in the rain during the day, but we could see some later in the evening.

There's a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day in the forecast with a high of 29 C, but humidity will make it feel more like 35.

There is a decent chance we could see some rain or thundershowers again in the evening.

Temperatures look like they will cool down into the low 20s for Friday and Saturday before bumping back up Sunday.

There's a chance of showers again for those three days.

