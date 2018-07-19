A sunny pleasant day in store for Thursday

We're in for another chilly start to the day, but with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will quickly rise to just under 30 C.

The humidity stays low and the wind will be light.

One more cool night tonight before the temperatures climb into the low 30's Friday and Saturday.

Humidity will gradually nudge up a bit, to around 36 on Friday.

Rain could be in the cards starting Sunday.

