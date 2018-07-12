Skip to Main Content
Another dry and sunny day on Thursday
Another dry and sunny day on Thursday

Another bright and dry day is in store for Thursday, but with a chance of rain on the horizon.

Look for sun and a pleasant high of 30 C

Another bright, warm and — more importantly — dry day is in store for Thursday.

Look for a high temperature nudging 30 C with light winds. (At least the humidity will be low.)

If you're looking for showers there is a chance for some on Friday night and then perhaps on Monday evening.

Keep your fingers crossed.

