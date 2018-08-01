Skip to Main Content
August starts Wednesday with a risk of rain, thunderstorms
The high will be 26 C according to Environment Canada, but there will be some humidity pushing that up to feel like 34.

Expect showers most of the day, with a thunderstorm possibly mixed in

Rain and possibly even a thunderstorm are in Wednesday's forecast.

August begins on Wednesday and it's bringing the rain. 

Along with the light showers there is a chance of thunderstorms in the mix as well.

On Thursday we can expect a little more sun, with a high of 28 C, but the risk of a thunderstorm will be there as well.

