August starts Wednesday with a risk of rain, thunderstorms

August begins on Wednesday and it's bringing the rain.

Along with the light showers there is a chance of thunderstorms in the mix as well.

The high will be 26 C according to Environment Canada, but there will be some humidity pushing that up to feel like 34.

On Thursday we can expect a little more sun, with a high of 28 C, but the risk of a thunderstorm will be there as well.

