Another hot and sunny day in store for Sunday

Sunday will be another scorcher in the nation's capital.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C with mainly sunny skies. The UV index will be 9 or very high, so don't forget to put on some sunscreen if you're heading outside.

There will be some relief overnight, with a low of 17 C.

Expect the temperature to climb back up to 33 C on Monday with sunny skies.

