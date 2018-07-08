Weather
Another hot and sunny day in store for Sunday
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C with mainly sunny skies.
Mainly sunny and a high of 30 C
Sunday will be another scorcher in the nation's capital.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C with mainly sunny skies. The UV index will be 9 or very high, so don't forget to put on some sunscreen if you're heading outside.
There will be some relief overnight, with a low of 17 C.
Expect the temperature to climb back up to 33 C on Monday with sunny skies.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.