Skip to Main Content
Another hot and sunny day in store for Sunday
Weather

Another hot and sunny day in store for Sunday

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny and a high of 30 C

CBC News ·
30-degree weather returns to Ottawa on Sunday, with mainly sunny skies. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Sunday will be another scorcher in the nation's capital.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C with mainly sunny skies. The UV index will be 9 or very high, so don't forget to put on some sunscreen if you're heading outside.

There will be some relief overnight, with a low of 17 C.

Expect the temperature to climb back up to 33 C on Monday with sunny skies.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us