Sunday brings mixed skies, a chance of showers in Ottawa

Expect mixed skies in Ottawa Sunday with some heat, a chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The high is set to reach 27 C, and the humidity will make it feel more like 31, according to Environment Canada.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a storm.

Overnight skies are expected to be partly cloudy with another 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and the risk of a thunderstorm. The low will reach about 14 C.

Looking ahead to Monday, it's expected to be sunny, becoming mixed in the afternoon, with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 32.