Weather
Sunday brings mixed skies, a chance of showers in Ottawa
Expect mixed skies in Ottawa Sunday with some heat, a chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The high is set to reach 27 C, and the humidity will make it feel more like 31
Expect mixed skies in Ottawa Sunday with some heat, a chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The high is set to reach 27 C, and the humidity will make it feel more like 31, according to Environment Canada.
There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a storm.
Overnight skies are expected to be partly cloudy with another 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and the risk of a thunderstorm. The low will reach about 14 C.
Looking ahead to Monday, it's expected to be sunny, becoming mixed in the afternoon, with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 32.