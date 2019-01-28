More snow to blanket Ottawa Tuesday

Ottawa's in for yet another whack of snow Tuesday, Environment Canada is warning.

The agency issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon about the looming storm.

The snow is expected to start late Monday evening and it won't stop falling until Tuesday night. Ottawa could see as much as 15 centimetres accumulate by the time it's done, the agency said.

There's also the possibility of blowing snow, making driving treacherous. Expect the storm to hit both the morning and afternoon commute Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, Ottawa has received nearly 90 centimetres of snow so far this month. The coming storm could shatter the January snowfall record of 93 centimetres set back in 1999, according to CBC climatologist Ian Black.