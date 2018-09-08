Weather
Weekend features sunny skies, but cooler temperatures
It will be cooler for the weekend with single digit low temperatures and highs in the upper teens.
High of 18 C on Saturday
There will be a real hint of fall in the air this weekend.
While the skies will be sunny, expect cooler temperatures than we have been used to, especially overnight.
The high on Saturday will reach 18 C, but the low will be just 5 C.
On Sunday, the temperature will be about the same.
Monday looks to be a rainy one.
