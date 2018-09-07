Friday starts off a beautiful, cool weekend

The humidity is gone.

The sky is blue, and no rain is in the forecast until Monday.

Today's high is 23 C, dropping down to a low of 8 C tonight.

It will be cooler for the weekend with single digit low temperatures, and highs in the upper teens.

Can frost be far away for some?

The overnight low Friday is around 4 C in Maniwaki and 1 C Saturday there and in Pembroke.

