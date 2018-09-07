Weather
Friday starts off a beautiful, cool weekend
It will be cooler for the weekend with single digit low temperatures and highs in the upper teens.
Can frost be far away for some?
The humidity is gone.
The sky is blue, and no rain is in the forecast until Monday.
Today's high is 23 C, dropping down to a low of 8 C tonight.
The overnight low Friday is around 4 C in Maniwaki and 1 C Saturday there and in Pembroke.
