Weather
Thursday will be cooler and less humid
After a mainly cloudy start to the day, look for a mix of sun and cloud to develop with quickly falling humidity levels.
Muggy air will clear out Thursday
Change is on the way.
The high will reach the low 20's with a northwest breeze.
Ahead we face blue skies, low humidity, comfortable afternoons and cool nights, which should be great for sleeping.
