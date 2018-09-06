Skip to Main Content
Thursday will be cooler and less humid
Weather

Thursday will be cooler and less humid

After a mainly cloudy start to the day, look for a mix of sun and cloud to develop with quickly falling humidity levels.

Muggy air will clear out Thursday

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Thursday will be a much cooler day and the humidity will clear out. (CBC)

Change is on the way.

After a mainly cloudy start to the day, look for a mix of sun and cloud to develop with quickly falling humidity levels.

The high will reach the low 20's with a northwest breeze.

Ahead we face blue skies, low humidity, comfortable afternoons and cool nights, which should be great for sleeping.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us