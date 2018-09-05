Wednesday brings heat warnings to the Outaouais

Brace yourselves, it is going to be one of the most humid days of the summer.

Humidex values could climb into the low 40s today, so take it easy, drink plenty of water and find a cool spot for a few hours.

There is a heat warning in place for areas north and west of Gatineau.

The high hits 31 C under a mix of sun and cloud, but thunderstorms could develop late in the day through the night.

The overnight low is 18 C.

Cooler and clearer weather returns Thursday and beyond.

