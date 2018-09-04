Skip to Main Content
Tuesday brings temporary relief from the humidity
Tuesday will bring some relief from the humidity before it makes a short surge back on Wednesday.

Expect humidity to return Wednesday, then more seasonal temperatures

Ian Black
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. ((Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press))

It's a bit of a break from the humidity today.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 26 C and generally light winds.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy with a low of 16 C.

The heat and humidity quickly surge back into the region for Wednesday, which could feel as warm as 40.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers or thundershowers late Wednesday afternoon.

Expect a return to more seasonal weather from Thursday through the weekend.

