It's a humid holiday Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Just because it's a holiday doesn't mean you're getting a day off from this relentless humidity.

Environment Canada is forecasting Monday's daytime high to hit 29 C — which is hot enough, but all that moisture in the air means you'll be sweating through conditions that feel closer to 37.

There's also a 40 per cent chance of showers today, plus a risk of a thunderstorm.

Monday night should bring partly cloudy skies with the low dipping down to 15 C.

As for the first day of the shortened workweek, Tuesday should see a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the mid-20s.

