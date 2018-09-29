Skip to Main Content
Weather

Weekend will be cool, but mostly sunny

Expect temperatures in the mid-teens on both days.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Expect fall-like temperatures this weekend. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The last weekend of September will have a fall feeling. 

On Saturday, you can expect a mostly sunny day, but it will be cool with a temperature of 15 C, according to Environment Canada. 

There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday afternoon. 

Sunday is shaping up to be mostly the same.

Rain will likely develop Sunday evening into Monday, which is shaping up to be even cooler. 

