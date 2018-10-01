October kicks off with chilly weather

October is here and the chilly weather continues.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds today after fog patches and some light drizzle dissipate in the morning.

You can expect a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

There will be periods of rain or drizzle from roughly midnight until noon Tuesday, with a high of 11 C.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking warmer.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.