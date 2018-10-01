Weather
October kicks off with chilly weather
October arrives tomorrow and the chilly weather continues.
There is a chance of some light rain this morning as well
There will be a mix of sun and clouds today after fog patches and some light drizzle dissipate in the morning.
You can expect a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
There will be periods of rain or drizzle from roughly midnight until noon Tuesday, with a high of 11 C.
Wednesday and Thursday are looking warmer.
