Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud

Friday will start sunny, but you can expect it to get cloudy late in the day.

There will be a southwest wind that gusts to near 40 km/h in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the high should reach 21 C.

There is a chance of some rain starting late in the evening as well and lasting most of the night, with a low of 7 C.

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to have a mix of sun and cloud, but with cooler temperatures in the mid-teens.

Rain could come back on Sunday night into Monday as the calendar turns to October.

