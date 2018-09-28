Weather
Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud
Today will be nice, then Saturday will be cooler and Sunday cooler still.
There is a chance of some overnight rain as well
Friday will start sunny, but you can expect it to get cloudy late in the day.
There will be a southwest wind that gusts to near 40 km/h in the afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, the high should reach 21 C.
There is a chance of some rain starting late in the evening as well and lasting most of the night, with a low of 7 C.
Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to have a mix of sun and cloud, but with cooler temperatures in the mid-teens.
Rain could come back on Sunday night into Monday as the calendar turns to October.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.