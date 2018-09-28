Skip to Main Content
Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud
Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud

Today will be nice, then Saturday will be cooler and Sunday cooler still.

There is a chance of some overnight rain as well

Friday's high is 21 C and it should be sunny for much of the day, with clouds rolling in later. (CBC)

Friday will start sunny, but you can expect it to get cloudy late in the day. 

There will be a southwest wind that gusts to near 40 km/h in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the high should reach 21 C. 

There is a chance of some rain starting late in the evening as well and lasting most of the night, with a low of 7 C.

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to have a mix of sun and cloud, but with cooler temperatures in the mid-teens. 

Rain could come back on Sunday night into Monday as the calendar turns to October.

