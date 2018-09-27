Skip to Main Content
Thursday will be cooler but dry

Weather
Weather

Thursday will be cooler but dry

The warmth and humidity from yesterday is gone, but so is the rain.

Look for a decent late September day in the capital

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Expect a cool, crisp fall day in the capital on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The warmth and humidity from yesterday is gone, but so is the rain.

Look for a decent late September day in the capital.

After some patch fog burns off, look for intervals of sun and cloud with a high near 17 C.

Overnight, a mix of sun and cloud and a low of 6 C.

Some showers will approach the region Friday, but with any luck they will hold off until later in the day.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty similar to today.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

