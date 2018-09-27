Thursday will be cooler but dry

The warmth and humidity from yesterday is gone, but so is the rain.

Look for a decent late September day in the capital.

After some patch fog burns off, look for intervals of sun and cloud with a high near 17 C.

Overnight, a mix of sun and cloud and a low of 6 C.

Some showers will approach the region Friday, but with any luck they will hold off until later in the day.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty similar to today.

