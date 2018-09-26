Showers and thunderstorms on tap for Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms in spots today, but at least it will be mild.

Look for highs to sneak into the low 20's with southwest winds gusting up around 30 km/h.

Late in the afternoon, a cold front will cross the region.

The wind will come from the west northwest and it will start to get cooler.

After a chilly start Thursday, look for a high near 18 with a mix of sun and cloud.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.