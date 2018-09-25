Weather
Rain returns on Tuesday
Wet weather today, which is not great news for the ongoing cleanup, but be prepared.
High temperatures will only struggle into the mid teens with a southeast breeze that may gust over 25 km/h.
Milder air continues to build in for Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the 20's, but there may be thunderstorms mixed in with the rain.
