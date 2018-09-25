Skip to Main Content
Rain returns on Tuesday
Weather

Rain returns on Tuesday

Wet weather today, which is not great news for the ongoing cleanup, but be prepared.

High temperatures will only struggle into the mid teens with a southeast breeze that may gust over 25 km/h.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
The rain will start early on Tuesday and carry right into Wednesday. (CBC)

Wet weather today, which is not great news for the ongoing cleanup, but be prepared.

High temperatures will only struggle into the mid teens with a southeast breeze that may gust over 25 km/h.

Milder air continues to build in for Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the 20's, but there may be thunderstorms mixed in with the rain. 

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us